The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Silicon Chips Are Totally Ruining Game Development

chip.jpgThe rate games keep on advancing, I didn't think anything was holding them back. Turns out things are, though, holding games back. One of them is that consoles still use silicon chips, which according to some boffins from Glasgow University and the US Semiconductor Research Corporation have hit the wall.

A lot of computer games still feel very unrealistic and flat. What gamers want is to develop games that make you feel as though you are part of the synthesised world.

It is the silicon chips installed in games consoles which are holding this development back and so by increasing the power of chips a whole new generation of computer games can be launched.

Seems a new era of "super chips", which the researchers are currently working on, will be taking their place, and could be available to platform holders within 3 years. Onwards and upwards!
Super chips to boost computer games [Yorkshire Post, via Game|Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles