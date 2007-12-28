SimCity DS Sequel Announced

Simcity DS had a lot of potential, it just messed up the execution. So it's back to the drawing board for the sequel, which instead of piling more features and micromanagement into the game - like its PC predecessors did - will be taking a cue from Civilization and feature vastly different time periods, from the middle ages to the industrial revolution and beyond. Including cavemen, should you be the type to hate on roads and agriculture. Further details are non-existent, so for now, be grateful for the above scans.

Ruliweb.com [via DS Fanboy]