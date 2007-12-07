Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart: Revenge of Wii Fit

Last week's hardware numbers from Media Create showed that the Wii was back on track to regaining first place in the console races, having suffered displacement from a cheaper, Shin Sangoku Musou 5-equipped PlayStation 3. Now that Wii Fit's arrived, Nintendo is back in the lead. For the period between November 26th and December 2nd, the company sold more than it has on a weekly basis since July. Thanks, Wii Fit!

Nintendo DS Lite - 124,591

Wii - 74,764

PSP - 74,626

PlayStation 3 - 37,092

PlayStation 2 - 13,703

Xbox 360 - 6,632

Media Create Weekly Sales