Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

mc_hw_122007.jpgGiven that this week's software sales charts from Media Create show Nintendo DS and Wii games outperforming everything that isn't Gran Turismo 5 Prologue, one might assume that Nintendo hardware would see the biggest boost in sales. Oh, sure, selling over 222,000 Nintendo DS Lites is no small feat. It's damn impressive. However, the week to week doubling of PSP sales, pushing over 180,000 of the things without a major software release is, well, its kind of hard to sort out. But more power to 'em, I say.

In handy list form, here's how the console wars went down in Japan for the week of December 10th to the 16th.

  • Nintendo DS Lite - 222,132
  • PSP - 184,610
  • Wii - 170,558
  • PlayStation 3 - 63,720
  • PlayStation 2 - 18,025
  • Xbox 360 - 8,561

Media Create Weekly Sales

