Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

Selling 330,000 copies of Mario Party DS a week in Japan is impressive, to say the least, but when the nation is snapping up nearly as many Nintendo DS handhelds in the same time frame, it goes a long to explaining the resurgence. Nintendo once again dominates (Ed's note: look up synonym for dominate) the Media Create sales charts this week, selling hardware at nearly twice the rate of its competitors combined. Someone over there likes their mini-games!
- Nintendo DS Lite - 279,551
- Wii - 232,907
- PSP - 171,804
- PlayStation 3 - 58,167
- PlayStation 2 - 20,391
- Xbox 360 - 7,908
