Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

mc_hw_122707.jpgSelling 330,000 copies of Mario Party DS a week in Japan is impressive, to say the least, but when the nation is snapping up nearly as many Nintendo DS handhelds in the same time frame, it goes a long to explaining the resurgence. Nintendo once again dominates (Ed's note: look up synonym for dominate) the Media Create sales charts this week, selling hardware at nearly twice the rate of its competitors combined. Someone over there likes their mini-games!

  • Nintendo DS Lite - 279,551
  • Wii - 232,907
  • PSP - 171,804
  • PlayStation 3 - 58,167
  • PlayStation 2 - 20,391
  • Xbox 360 - 7,908

Media Create Weekly Sales

