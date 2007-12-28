Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

Selling 330,000 copies of Mario Party DS a week in Japan is impressive, to say the least, but when the nation is snapping up nearly as many Nintendo DS handhelds in the same time frame, it goes a long to explaining the resurgence. Nintendo once again dominates (Ed's note: look up synonym for dominate) the Media Create sales charts this week, selling hardware at nearly twice the rate of its competitors combined. Someone over there likes their mini-games!

Nintendo DS Lite - 279,551

Wii - 232,907

PSP - 171,804

PlayStation 3 - 58,167

PlayStation 2 - 20,391

Xbox 360 - 7,908

Media Create Weekly Sales