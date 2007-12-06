Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart, Brought To You By Wii Fit

Wii Fit was released in Japan. Did you hear? It perform... admirably. Solid (if not spectacular) sales, some might say. In its defense, surpassing a quarter of a million copies is nothing to sneeze at, it's just that some of us expected to perform ridiculously. Granted, Wii Fit faced some hefty competition from Professor Layton and Pandora's Box and SD Gundam G Generation Spirits, so we'll cut it some slack.

And, hey, not a bad debut for the Xbox 360 version of Assassin's Creed. The PS3 version doesn't hit Japan for over a month, so we'll see if Sony fans help it chart well then, too. The following represent sales from November 26th to December 2nd.

01. Professor Layton and the Pandora's Box (DS) - 294,000 / NEW 02. Wii Fit (Wii) - 261,000 / NEW 03. SD Gundam G Generation Spirits (PS2) - 252,000 / NEW 04. Dragon Quest IV (DS) - 135,000 / 732,000 05. Sengoku Basara 2 Heroes (PS2) - 95,000 / NEW 06. Mario Party DS (DS) - 80,000 / 539,000 07. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS2) - 74,000 / 368,000 08. Assassin's Creed (Xbox 360) - 41,000 / NEW 09. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii) - 41,000 / 103,000 10. Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2008 (DS) - 35,000 / NEW11. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) 12. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS3) 13. Naruto Shippuuden: Gekitou Ninja Taisen! EX 2 (Wii) 14. Wii Sports (Wii) 15. Wii Play (Wii) 16. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 (PS3) 17. Makai Senki Disgaea Portable (PSP) 18. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) 19. Mario Party 8 (Wii) 20. Mega Man Star Force 2: Berserk × Dinosaur (DS) 21. Mega Man Star Force 2: Berserk × Shinobi (DS) 22. Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles (Wii) 23. Mario Kart DS (DS) 24. Professor Layton and the Curious Village (DS) 25. Kodai Ouja: Kyouryuu King 7-tsu no Kakera (DS) 26. Yes! PreCure 5 (DS) 27. Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS) 28. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) 29. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 30. Pachitte Chonmage Tatsujin 13: Pachinko Hissatsu Shigotojin III (PS2)