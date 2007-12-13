Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart: King Wii Fit

Last week, Professor Layton and his mystery solving skills stole Wii Fit's thunder, forcing it to settle for a number two debut. This week, however, Wii Fit reigns supreme atop its bloody Japanese throne, gazing down upon Professor Layton and Pandora's Box, Lost Odyssey and a trio of Mario games. While Mistwalker's latest latest RPG didn't have a first week showing on par with Blue Dragon, it did pretty well. Unfortunately for Suda 51 and the rest of the gang at Grasshopper Manufacture, seems sales of No More Heroes were, indeed, rather piss poor, as the game failed to crack the top thirty.

For the week of December 3rd through the 9th, the sales charts stacked up like so.

01. Wii Fit (Wii) - 150,000 / 411,000 02. Mario Party DS (DS) - 107,000 / 646,000 03. Tales of Innocence (DS) - 104,000 / NEW 04. Hot Shots Golf Portable 2 (PSP) - 87,000 / NEW 05. Professor Layton and Pandora's Box (DS) - 76,000 / 370,000 06. Dragon Quest IV (DS) - 63,000 / 795,000 07. Lost Odyssey (Xbox 360) - 55,000 / NEW 08. Power Pro Kun Pocket 10 (DS) - 54,000 / NEW 09. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) - 45,000 / 476,000 10. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii) - 45,000 / 148,00011. SD Gundam G Generation Spirits (PS2) 12. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS2) 13. Gintama: Gin-Oh Quest (DS) 14. Wii Sports (Wii) 15. Wii Play (Wii) 16. Sengoku Basara 2: Heroes (PS2) 17. Yuusha no Kuse ni Namaikida (PSP) 18. Nep League DS (DS) 19. Silent Hill Origins (PSP) 20. Mario Party 8 (Wii) 21. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS3) 22. Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS) 23. Mario Kart DS (DS) 24. Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (PS3) 25. MySims (DS) 26. Yakuza 2 (PS2) 27. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 28. Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon: Shadow Expedition Party (DS) 29. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (PSP) 30. Haneru no Tobira DS: Tanshuku Tetsudou no Yoru (DS)

