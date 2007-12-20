Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart: Prologue

Here's something you might not have expected. Despite having debuted in the second week of November, Mario Party DS for the Nintendo DS tops this week's Japanese software sales chart. It beat out the recently released Wii Fit—now past the half-million mark—and new debut Gran Turismo 5 Prologue for the PlayStation 3. In fact, this past week represents Mario Party DS's best sales week ever. In general, software for Nintendo platforms was way up, with Wii Sports and Wii Play returning to top ten glory. Probably going to be a good week for the console.

What didn't perform too well? The long-awaited sequel NiGHTS: Journey of Dreams, which, according to Media Create, charted at #27 in its first week. Poor Sega. I almost feel bad for them! I'll try to maintain a straight face while you check out the top ten for the week of December 10th to 16th. More after the jump.

01. Mario Party DS (DS) - 180,000 / 826,000

02. Wii Fit (Wii) - 124,000 / 535,000

03. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue (PS3) - 116,000 / NEW

04. Professor Layton and Pandora's Box (DS) - 74,000 / 444,000

05. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) - 74,000 / 550,000

06. Dragon Quest IV (DS) - 73,000 / 868,000

07. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii) - 64,000 / 212,000

08. Wii Sports (Wii) - 55,000 / 2,341,000

09. Wii Play (Wii) - 55,000 / 1,921,000

10. Chocobo's Mysterious Dungeon: The Labyrinth of Forgotten Time (Wii) - 41,000 / NEW

11. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS2)

12. Mario Party 8 (Wii)

13. Power Pro Kun Pocket 10 (DS)

14. Kirarin Revolution Tsukutte Misechao! Kime*Kira Stage (DS)

15. Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS)

16. Mario Kart DS (DS)

17. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)

18. Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon: Shadow Expedition Party (DS)

19. Hot Shots Golf Portable 2 (PSP)

20. SD Gundam G Generation Spirits (PS2)

21. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

22. Wario Ware Smooth Moves (Wii)

23. Tales of Innocence (DS)

24. Kingdom Under Fire: Circle of Doom (Xbox 360)

25. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS3)

26. Sengoku Basara 2: Heroes (PS2)

27. NiGHTS: Journey of Dreams (Wii)

28. Tamagotchi no Puchi Puchi Omisecchi: Mina San Kyu (DS)

29. Nep League DS (DS)

30. Professor Layton and the Curious Village (DS)

Looks like Mario Party DS will easily pass the 1 million sold mark by the end of the year, with Wii Play passing 2 million as well. Go mini-games!

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]