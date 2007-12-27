Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Last week's Mario Party DS sales were no fluke. While the 180,000 copies it sold for the week ending December 16 were it's previous best, in the week ending December 23 it set a new record. 330,000. For a rubbish DS game released in early November, those are good, good numbers. Wii Fit continues to sell well, moving another 214,000 units on the way past three quarters of a million sold, while Final Fantasy IV on DS (sadly) reinforced Square's rehash policy by selling 288,000 copies. As for Gran Turismo 5: Prologue, which last week debuted at #3, well...it's a little lower this week.

1) Mario Party DS (DS)- 330,000 / 1,156,000

2) Final Fantasy IV (DS) - 288,000 / NEW

3) Wii Fit (Wii) - 214,000 / 749,000

4) Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) - 114,000 / 664,000

5) Naruto: Shippuuden N-Ultimate Accelerator 2 (PS2) - 109,000 / NEW

6) Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii) - 105,000 / 317,000

7) Dragon Quest IV (DS) - 94,000 / 963,000

8) Doraemon Baseball: Dramatic Stadium (DS) - 85,000 / NEW

9) Wii Sports (Wii) - 84,000 / 2,425,000

10) Prof. Layton and Pandora's Box (DS) - 83,000 / 527,000

11) Wii Play (Wii)

12) Mario Party 8 (Wii)

13) Taiko Drum Master (DS)

14) Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS)

15) Fast Card Battle: Card Hero (DS)

16) Mario Kart DS (DS)

17) Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon: Shadow Expedition Party (DS)

18) Powerful Pro-kun Pocket 10 (DS)

19) Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 14 (PS2)

20) Tamagotchi no Puchi-Puchi Omisecchi: Thanks Everybody! (DS)

21) New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

22) Kirarin Revolution: Make and Show at the Kime-Kira Stage (DS)

23) World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS2)

24) Higurashi Matsuri (PS2)

25) Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)

26) Dinosaur King: The Seven Fragments (DS)

27) Wario Ware Smooth Moves (Wii)

28) Gran Turismo 5 Prologue (PS3)

29) Mega Man Star Force 2: Berserk × Dinosaur (DS)

30) Mega Man Star Force 2: Berserk × Shinobi (DS)

The 30 top holiday games and there's only one for the PS3, and none for the 360. Not hard to tell which way Japan's bread is buttered.



Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]