Sin City Gets Unreal

The Red Mile-developed video game version of Frank Miller's Sin City may very well not suck. It may very well also help Epic Games' Mark Rein sleep better at night, as the game based on the long-running comic book series will absolutely not feature a single bald space marine and will most likely not have that Unreal Engine 3 "look". Oh, did I forget to mention it's using the Unreal Engine? Well, it is, as Red Mile and Epic have announced today, cruelly teasing us with a tiny tidbit of info and failing to include a single screenshot for us to pick apart. Dare I say it? Dare I look forward to Sin City the game?