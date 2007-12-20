Singapore Cosplayers Go Crazy For Ouendan

This cosplay performance of the [spoiler alert!]last level in Moero! Nekketsu Rhythm Damashii Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan 2 may scream "amateur hour" and have a distinct lack of cheerleaders that don't look like spindly boys, but it's the thought that counts. You can barely hear the Sambomaster and the camera looks to be mounted on a radio controlled helicopter piloted by a drunk being tasered, but you have to give these attendees of Singapore's [email protected] EOY con credit for giving it a go.

Thanks, Michael!