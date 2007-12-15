The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Smoking Pot Gets Your Guitar Hero eBayed

gh3wii.jpgSome of you may have already heard about the Canadian teen who was caught smoking pot. His dad, upset over his son doing drugs, put the copy of Guitar Hero III for Wii—that was being saved as a Christmas present for the boy—on eBay. The auction mentioned:

While I doubt this will keep him from ever smoking pot again, I think it will make him think twice before doing illegal drugs on my property.

The game went for a whopping $US 9,100,01...which will inevitably lead to loads of problematic-youth-spawned gaming paraphernalia flooding the eBay markets. Lesson learned! Pot-smoking son punished with eBay auction [thestar]Thanks MrPants!

Comments

  • JOHNNYPOTSMOKER. Guest

    It's alright I won the bid that little child is getting his fucking guitar back, how the hell is he meant to rock out without being off his head!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles