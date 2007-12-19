So, Dr. Zoidberg Was Named After Qix

Continuing their look at Futurama's obsession with gaming culture, Wired's Chris Baker has today shed a little light on the story behind the naming of Dr. Zoidberg. Turns out series creator David X. Cohen was a gigantic nerd when he was younger, and loved playing arcade puzzler Qix. So much so that he went and coded his own Qix clone, and called it Zoid. And he loved Zoid so much that when Futurama needed a name for its alien doctor, he and Matt Groening settled on Zoidberg. So, there you go.

Videogames & Futurama, Part 2: How Zoidberg Got His Name From a Game [Wired]