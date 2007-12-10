So, The Purge Begins...

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

banhammerpicdec10.jpg It has already started. Today is, yep, Ban Monday. What is Ban Monday? Besides our favourite Kotakuday, it's an opportunity for commenters to attack each other with pitchforks and knives. In short: You can vote each other off the island! Our Ban Hammer sensitivity has been turned up to max, and we'll be smashing all damn day long. Yes, the streets of Kotakuland will run hot pink and baby shit green!

After the festive (and necessary) purge, we'll be back Tuesday lighter, better, faster. Onward!

