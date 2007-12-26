With Christmas now mostly done, regardless of where you live, it's time to take stock of the loot and booty you acquired during the day. And no, not the socks and/or jocks you picked up from your granny, we're talking games, and game-related paraphernalia. So, what'd you score? A console? Games? Accessories? Some cheesy Threadless shirt that's two sizes too small? All of the above? I can safely report that for the first time since 1988, I did not receive a single present related to the world of videogames. Not even a gift voucher! Must be getting old...
So What Stuffed Your Stocking This Year?
