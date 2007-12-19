The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

SOE Resurrects Vanguard Accounts For The Holidays

babycomebackvg.jpgDid you try Vanguard: Saga of Heroes when it launched, only to cancel your subscription once you realised what a buggy mess it was? Sony Online Entertainment wants you to give the game another chance. From now until January 3rd, SOE is reactivating Vanguard accounts that have been inactive for at least 60 days, giving old players a look at how far the game has progressed since those first, clumsy, stumbling steps.

Oh come on, Vanguard wasn't that bad. I have to admit that during the end of my stint playing the game I was starting to enjoy myself. My main issue with it wasn't so much the bugs (bugs can be fixed) but the lack of people playing. I actually got into a group one time within an entire month of playing, and while I had a blast it just drove home the point of how sparse the population was. For me, MMOs are all about playing with other people, so when it came time to go over my MMO budget, Vanguard didn't make the cut. Maybe I'll pop on over the holidays to see how things are going. I hear helmets show up now!

Vanguard FREE Play December 18th to January 3rd [Curse.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles