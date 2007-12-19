SOE Resurrects Vanguard Accounts For The Holidays

Did you try Vanguard: Saga of Heroes when it launched, only to cancel your subscription once you realised what a buggy mess it was? Sony Online Entertainment wants you to give the game another chance. From now until January 3rd, SOE is reactivating Vanguard accounts that have been inactive for at least 60 days, giving old players a look at how far the game has progressed since those first, clumsy, stumbling steps.

Oh come on, Vanguard wasn't that bad. I have to admit that during the end of my stint playing the game I was starting to enjoy myself. My main issue with it wasn't so much the bugs (bugs can be fixed) but the lack of people playing. I actually got into a group one time within an entire month of playing, and while I had a blast it just drove home the point of how sparse the population was. For me, MMOs are all about playing with other people, so when it came time to go over my MMO budget, Vanguard didn't make the cut. Maybe I'll pop on over the holidays to see how things are going. I hear helmets show up now!

