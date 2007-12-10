Shooting on the Dragon Ball Z hasn't started yet and the cast is still being assembled. To bring everyone up to speed: The picture will be helmed by Final Destination director James Wong, Goku will be War of the Worlds' Justin Chatwin (Tom Cruise's son in the movie), Piccolo will be Buffy the Vampire Slayer's James Marsters. New announcement: Jamie Chung (who?) will be playing Goku's wife, Chi Chi. Chung cut her acting chops as herself in reality show The Real World, three episodes of daytime soap Days of Our Lives and as a Hooters girl in Adam Sandler's I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. Remember when we thought there was a chance this actually might be a decent flick? Neither do we. Chung in DBZ [IGN via Japanator][Image]
Some Lady Cast in Dragon Ball Movie
Comments
i love dbz and i hope they make the movie but i dont wont it to be made if they make justin chatwin goku me and all my friends and on many other sites think the same thing