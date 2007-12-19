The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Sonic Races To Your iPod

sonicipod.jpgOld school and new school clash as Sega announces the original Sonic the Hedgehog now available for play on the latest batch of iPods. For $US 4.99 on the iTunes Store you can download and play the classic platformer on your iPod Nano with video, iPod Classic, or fifth generation iPod. What, no iPhone?

"Sonic The Hedgehog is one of the most beloved video game characters of all time," said Simon Jeffery, President and COO of SEGA of America, "And with the installed base that iPod enjoys Sonic now becomes available to a whole new group of casual and hardcore gamers just in the time for the holidays."

Unfortunately I only have a crappy little white 2GB Nano, so I'll just have to rely on one of the 20,000 other things I have laying around my house that are capable of playing the game. *sigh*

SAN FRANCISCO—(BUSINESS WIRE)—SEGA of America, Inc. today announced that Sonic The Hedgehog is now available for play on the new iPod nano with video, the iPod classic and the fifth generation iPod. Sonic The Hedgehog was originally introduced in 1991 and has become one of the most popular video game franchises in history, selling well over 45 million copies. Sonic fans can purchase and download the game from the iTunes Store for $4.99 (www.itunes.com). Sonic has been designed specifically for the iPod and is available on the 22 iTunes Stores around the world.

"Sonic The Hedgehog is one of the most beloved video game characters of all time," said Simon Jeffery, President and COO of SEGA of America, "And with the installed base that iPod enjoys Sonic now becomes available to a whole new group of casual and hardcore gamers just in the time for the holidays."

iTunes customers can buy the game for themselves, or easily give the gift of Sonic The Hedgehog. Similar to music and video content on the iTunes Store, customers simply find the game on iTunes and click the "Gift This Game" button.

