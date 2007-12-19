Sonic Races To Your iPod

Old school and new school clash as Sega announces the original Sonic the Hedgehog now available for play on the latest batch of iPods. For $US 4.99 on the iTunes Store you can download and play the classic platformer on your iPod Nano with video, iPod Classic, or fifth generation iPod. What, no iPhone?

"Sonic The Hedgehog is one of the most beloved video game characters of all time," said Simon Jeffery, President and COO of SEGA of America, "And with the installed base that iPod enjoys Sonic now becomes available to a whole new group of casual and hardcore gamers just in the time for the holidays."

Unfortunately I only have a crappy little white 2GB Nano, so I'll just have to rely on one of the 20,000 other things I have laying around my house that are capable of playing the game. *sigh*