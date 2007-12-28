Sonic's Final Smash - Super Sonic!

While we're not generally in the habit of posting updates on Super Smash Bros. Brawl news outside of the weekly Dojo Dump aside from new characters and the occasional costume, I thought Sonic the Hedgehog fans would get a real kick out of the Christmas reveal of his Final Smash super move. Using the power of the Chaos Emeralds combined, he is Captain Planet Super Sonic! The hedgehog transforms into a golden streak, blazing over enemies in an unblockable display of what makes Sonic the fastest game character around. This just goes to show that while Sega might have lost sight of what sonic is all about, Nintendo still has a pretty good idea. SSBB promises to be the best Sonic game in years. Sad, isn't it?



Sonic Final Smash [Smash Bros. Dojo!!]