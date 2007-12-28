The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sonic's Final Smash - Super Sonic!

supersonicssbb.jpgWhile we're not generally in the habit of posting updates on Super Smash Bros. Brawl news outside of the weekly Dojo Dump aside from new characters and the occasional costume, I thought Sonic the Hedgehog fans would get a real kick out of the Christmas reveal of his Final Smash super move. Using the power of the Chaos Emeralds combined, he is Captain Planet Super Sonic! The hedgehog transforms into a golden streak, blazing over enemies in an unblockable display of what makes Sonic the fastest game character around. This just goes to show that while Sega might have lost sight of what sonic is all about, Nintendo still has a pretty good idea. SSBB promises to be the best Sonic game in years. Sad, isn't it?

Sonic Final Smash [Smash Bros. Dojo!!]

Comments

  • Tails Doll Guest

    Indeed, this is quite a move, but it has a weakness apparent to any skilled Brawl gamers. It is notoriously easy to dodge.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles