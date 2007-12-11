The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Gets It Right With This Gran Turismo 5 Spot

The smart Sony ads continue! Here's a Gran Turismo 5 spot that has a family marvelling at Sony Bravia. The daughter suggests that they buy the television and "this" — which the father thinks means a car. She explains that she meant a "game." The father can't believe that he's been watching a video game and not regular television. The mother and the son chime in that it is in fact a video game. The sales clerk pops up and does a sales pitch. Love it!

It's a Game [PS3 Fanboy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles