Sony Gets It Right With This Gran Turismo 5 Spot

The smart Sony ads continue! Here's a Gran Turismo 5 spot that has a family marvelling at Sony Bravia. The daughter suggests that they buy the television and "this" — which the father thinks means a car. She explains that she meant a "game." The father can't believe that he's been watching a video game and not regular television. The mother and the son chime in that it is in fact a video game. The sales clerk pops up and does a sales pitch. Love it!
It's a Game [PS3 Fanboy]
