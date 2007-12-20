Sony Giving Away Free PS3s With Bravias? [Update Redux]

According to a story up at Atomic, if you choose to buy one of Sony's 1080p Bravia LCD TVs, it'll throw a Playstation 3 into the deal - free.

At the moment, all the page says is "Coming soon - Bonus PLAYSTATION®3 promotion.", but tipster Dave is confident that the promo will start tomorrow and run until January 28. So there's plenty of time to take the company up on its offer.

We don't have any additional details, but we'll knock on Sony's door and see if it's willing to shed some light on the situation. However, I think it'll take more than walking into your nearest electronics store and requesting the offer.

Coincidentally, the 21st is my birthday. If I only had the cash for a Bravia and didn't already own a PS3. Oh well, I'll just have to put up with that whole tiny text thing for a while longer.

And yes, this is an Australian deal by the looks of things. Nice to get one up over the States for once.

Update 1: Maybe you can just waltz into a store and snag the offer! Kotakuite eckymosis reports that their cousin bought a Bravia at JB Hi-Fi and was provided a special code that can be redeemed for a PS3.

Update 2: Correction, that should be "Dick Smith" not "JB Hi-Fi". Plus, we have official info from Sony.

BRAVIA PS3 Promotion [via Atomic (thanks David!)]