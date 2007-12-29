Sony Giving Away PSN Cards in Japan

Japan's Playstation Network is running a little contest through the first week of next year to give 100 Playstation 3 owners in Japan 5,000 Yen PSN gift cards. To enter gamers just need to buy something on the PSN.

Hopefully this is the sign of things to come to the U.S. It would be a great way for SCEA to start promoting their new Playstation Network Gift Cards.

Sony Giving Away $50 Playstation Network Cards [Gemaga]