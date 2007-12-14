The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Hear You, Say They're Workin' Hard On In-Game XMB Support

xmb.jpgEvery time a new round of PS3 firmware shows up, more fingers are crossed for in-game XMB support than anything else. So every time a new round of PS3 firmware shows up and it's not included, folks get sad. Cheer up, kids! Sony know you want it, and they're working on it, PSN boss Eric Lempel telling Shacknews:

We are looking at a number of enhancements related to accessing some of the XMB features during gameplay, including messaging your friends. While there's no timeline to announce at this point, we've heard loud and clear from consumers that in-game XMB access is one of the most requested PS3 enhancements.

There, now doesn't that make you feel better?

Sony Acknowledges In-Game XMB Access as 'One of the Most Requested PS3 Enhancements' [Shacknews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles