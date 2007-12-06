The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Know You All Want A PSP Store On Your PSP

pspstore.jpgThere's nothing wrong with Sony's PSP Store. It's clean, it's simple, and aside from the hassle of using the PSP Downloader software and the fact your PSP has to be hardwired to your PC, it all works. Could be better, though. We could just connect wirelessly. Could be even still, and let us just connect to the store online and download games directly to our PSPs instead of through a PC. So is that something Sony are thinking about? Eric Lempel, Sony's PSN boss, speaking with MTV:

Clearly that's something we're thinking about. With the capability of the PSP it's something that should be possible, so it's definitely something we're thinking about. It's just a matter of priorities and some technology that we need to make it all work right and make sure the content is delivered securely, just to protect some of our [intellectual properties] . Yeah it's definitely something we're thinking about.

Get that messy PC out of the equation and let people download games wherever there's an internet connection and you'll get yourself one hearty round of applause, Sony.

[MTV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles