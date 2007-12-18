Sony Makes Fortune's Annual 101 Dumbest Moments in Business

The folks at Sony have the dubious distinction of making Fortune's end of year wrap up on the boneheaded business decisions of 2007 not once, but twice. While Microsoft also made the list for reasons related to its PR firm Waggener Edstrom Worldwide mistakenly sending an internal profile of a Wired writer to the Wired writer himself, its blunder wasn't directly game related, as Fortune's picks for Sony were.

The mag points to Sony's use of an eviscerated, beheaded goat as a centerpiece for a God of War II promotion as 61st dumbest business move of the year. Close by, at number 63, was the decision to use a bombed out Manchester Cathedral as a backdrop for the PlayStation 3 game Resistance: Fall of Man. Hey, they may have lost a few fans in the church, but this one seems a bit harsh, Fortune editors. It's not like they actually bombed the cathedral for reference shots.

101 Dumbest Moments in Business [Fortune - thanks, Kenneth!]