The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Passes On OXM Bravia Review

braviahalo.jpgSony doesn't want you using their line of Bravia televisions with your Xbox 360, or at least that's the information I am gleaning from last Friday's post over at the Official Xbox Magazine website in which Dan Amrich reveals Sony's response to a request to review one of the televisions in an upcoming issue.

Here's where it gets weird. Murph contacted Sony's PR to request a set for review, and was told...no. It would appear that the console wars extend further than any of us realized, but that's the reason given — we're a Microsoft-focused (but not -owned, I should point out) publication, and they are a PlayStation-creating company (but not the same business division, I should point out), so...just no. "I have to support our friends over at our sister company," said the representative.

Wait, what? Support them? How is selling their own product going to hinder the PlayStation 3? If anything, getting Bravias into the hands of consumers would make the PlayStation 3 that much more attractive of a purchase, wouldn't it? Maybe one quality Sony product would convince consumers to give another quality Sony product a try? When pressed, Sony PR stood firm.

"Sony is going to pass on this opportunity."

Which could very well be taken as, "We don't want Xbox 360 owners buying our product." My suggestion to OXM? Dan Amrich writes in the article that he recently purchased a Bravia for his home. Review that one. Be the better man. Surely Sony PR can't object to a writer publishing his personal experience with a product they purchased with their own money, right?

Sony Doesn't Want Your Money [OXM Online]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles