Soul Calibur IV Playble at CES, Character to be Unveiled

sc4invite.jpgNamco Bandai sent out word last night that they will be in full force at this year's Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas to show off Soul Calibur IV. The invite-only event promises to allow attendees to be the first to play the game and " be a part of a special unveiling."

The fact that the invite includes a silhouetted character with a big-honking question mark in place of a face leads me to believe that the unveiling will be a new character. Fortunately we only have to wait until Jan. 8 to find out.

