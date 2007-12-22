Space Invaders Destroying Offices (God Exists, Happy Holidays)

OK, we totally lied. This "space invader" is not destroying that lowly cubicle (yet). It's the product of a bored office employee/writer of Geekadelphia and some well-arranged post-it notes. And needless to say, it's trouble waiting to happen.
Don't get us wrong. We're not asking nor begging for a confrontation—we're just saying that if that little alien decides to animate, go rabid and go on an office-destroying rampage across the US, who are we to use our mad Space Invaders skills to stop him?
CUBESDAY: Win a USB Missile Launcher! [via hawtymcbloggy]
