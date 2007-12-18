Space Invaders To Invade Overpriced Baggage

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

space_invaders_porter.jpgTokyo based Yoshida & Co. are no stranger to collaborations with video game properties. Yoshida's Porter line has had a long standing relationship with Sony, resulting in a long line of PS Pictogram cases in which PlayStation Portables can be crammed. The pricey Porter line is going to be further extended in 2008 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the release of Taito's Space Invaders.

The three-way collaboration will give Space Invaders fans a chance to bedeck themselves with bitmapped aliens on backpacks, wallets, messenger bags, totes and more. How much? Don't concern yourself with that. You either can't afford it or simply don't care.

Gallery1950 × Space Invader × PORTER [Conope via Hypebeast]

