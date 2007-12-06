Spain Celebrates Christmas In Style

We always thought Spain celebrated Christmas with presents, then lunch, then an afternoon nap, followed by a late dinner then some boozing. Boy were we wrong. They actually celebrate with enormous, animated Pac-Man Christmas trees! This is sitting in downtown Madrid, is made up of thousands of LEDs, Pac-Man actually moves and, really, it's just the best damn Christmas tree ever.
[TechnaBob, thanks Kdawg!]
