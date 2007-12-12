Spielberg's Boom Blox Will Be Featured At GDC

The game formerly known under its working title as "PQRS" will from now on be referred to as Boom Blox, as GDC overseer Jamil Moledina revealed in his blog that the EA-Steven Spielberg collaboration will have a presence at the upcoming conference. Boom Blox, in development at EA LA, has been described as an "action-puzzle simulator" and will be the focus of executive producer Lou Castle's session at the Game Developers Conference.

The session description reveals that Boom Blox, the first of the Spielberg games and designed for the Wii, was created by a small team that developed dozens of playable prototypes, ultimately resulting in "a fully cohesive, premium family game for the Wii." The con takes place the third week of February, so hopefully we'll see more of Boom Blox before then.

