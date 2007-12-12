The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Spielberg's Boom Blox Will Be Featured At GDC

spielberg_boom_blox.jpgThe game formerly known under its working title as "PQRS" will from now on be referred to as Boom Blox, as GDC overseer Jamil Moledina revealed in his blog that the EA-Steven Spielberg collaboration will have a presence at the upcoming conference. Boom Blox, in development at EA LA, has been described as an "action-puzzle simulator" and will be the focus of executive producer Lou Castle's session at the Game Developers Conference.

The session description reveals that Boom Blox, the first of the Spielberg games and designed for the Wii, was created by a small team that developed dozens of playable prototypes, ultimately resulting in "a fully cohesive, premium family game for the Wii." The con takes place the third week of February, so hopefully we'll see more of Boom Blox before then.

Director's Cut: Worlds are Colliding [GDC]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles