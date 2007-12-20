The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Spike TV VGA Red Carpet

GameVideos just put up their red carpet video from Spike TV's VGA Awards. Kinda funny to see the mostly B-list actors and actresses stumble buy and try to fake their way past a slew of "So, uh, like do you play video games and stuff" questions. Look out for special behind-the-interviewee appearances by our own Flynn De Marco and Mr. Destructoid.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles