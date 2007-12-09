Spike Video Game Awards: Winners, Losers and Boozers

In a fitting (almost) ending to my six day cross county road trip to move myself from Atlanta to San Francisco, I landed in glamorous Las Vegas last night just in time for the Spike TV Video Game awards. I wasn't quite sure what to expect having never attended a "major" awards show before, but I sat down fuelled by five days on the road and a few drinks with my pad and paper to bring you all the big announcements.

One of the things I found amazingly odd was that the awards themselves really seemed to take a back seat to the musical performances, commercials, myriad non video game related guest stars, and occasional World Premier Trailers for games like Little Big Planet, Rainbow 6 Vegas 2, Borderlands, TNA Wrestling, Prototype and Gran Turismo 5. It was almost like the awards were an afterthought, tacked on to an evening of oohing and ahhing over the next big name to take the stage.

The evening was also marked by celebrity appearances by the likes of show host and badass Samuel L. Jackson, Heroes star Kristen Bell, freaky magician Criss Angel, "TNA" wrestling stars Kurt and Karen Angle, the still smokin' Tia Carrere, legendary Marvel comics god Stan Lee, the godfather of skateboarding Tony Hawk, Simpsons creator Matt Groening, flag toting boxing promoter Don King, much too pretty reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, NFL quarterback Matt Leinart, complete douchebag Dave Navarro, diminutive bisexual Tila Tequila and comedians Patton Oswalt, Brian Posehn and Raphie May.

Musical guest performers included multiple performances by the Foo Fighters, southern fried rocker Kid Rock and a far too short old school game medley by Tommy Tallarico's Video Games Live Orchestra. *Caution: Spoilers ahead. If you don't want to know any of the winners until the show airs tomorrow night, read no further!* Game of the Year BioShock Halo 3 Mass Effect The Orange Box

Best Shooter Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare BioShock Halo 3 The Orange Box

Best Action Game Super Mario Galaxy Assassin's Creed God of War 2 Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

Best Rhythm Game Rock Band Guitar Hero Encore: Rock the 80s Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Jam Sessions

Best RPG Mass Effect Eternal Sonata Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3

Best Driving Game Colin McRae: DiRT Forza Motorsport 2 Need for Speed ProStreet Project Gotham Racing 4

Best Military Game Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas World in Conflict

Studio of the Year Harmonix Bungie Studios Irrational Games Valve

Best Graphics Crysis BioShock Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Mass Effect

Breakthrough Technology Portal Crysis Halo 3 Rock Band

Best PS3 Game Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction Heavenly Sword Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Warhawk

Best Wii Game Super Mario Galaxy The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Metroid Prime 3: Corruption Super Paper Mario

Best Xbox 360 Game BioShock Halo 3 Mass Effect The Orange Box

Best PC Game The Orange Box BioShock Crysis World in Conflict

Best Individual Sports Game Skate Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08 Tony Hawk's Proving Ground Virtua Tennis 3

Best Team Sports Game Madden NFL 08 NBA 2K8 NHL 08 Winning Eleven: Pro Evolution Soccer 2007

Best Handheld Game The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords

Best Game Based on a Movie or TV Show The Simpsons Game Naruto: Rise of a Ninja Stranglehold

Best Soundtrack Rock Band BioShock Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Tony Hawk's Proving Ground

Best Original Score BioShock God of War 2 Halo 3 Mass Effect

Best Multiplayer Game Halo 3 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Rock Band The Orange Box

Most Addictive Game Fueled by Dew Halo 3 Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Team Fortress 2 Wii Sports