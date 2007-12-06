Square Enix Goes Modern Day, The World Ends

Square Enix isn't all about Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. It's also about Kingdom Hearts, and from the makers of Kingdom Hearts comes The World Ends With You, coming to this Spring to the Nintendo DS. Released in Japan as Subarashiki Kono Sekai, The World Ends With You is the story of a guy named Neku who wakes up to find a message on his phone telling him that he has seven days before his existence ceases to be. Then it gets weird.
Only with the coolest fashions, friends and fighting skills can Neku restore hope to the city's population and prevent being stricken from existence altogether!
*raises an eyebrow quizzically* Okay! This is Squenix's first foray into the modern world, set in Shibuya, which is "the coolest district in Tokyo". It features "achingly hip" characters, each with a different fashion sense, a soundtrack full of "bleeding-edge" music, telepathic powers, and a combat system that utilises the microphone. Yeah, it sounds like they've gone completely insane, but perhaps it's just so crazy it might work? It certainly worked in Japan, where the game's quirky art style and Tetsuya Nomura character designs were a pretty huge success. For more information on the title, check out the game's page at Wikipedia.
Right now only a European release announcement is official, once the game is in English you can be pretty sure it's heading stateside.
THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU
London (5th December 2007) - Square Enix Ltd., the publisher of Square Enix® interactive entertainment products in Europe and other PAL territories, today announces that THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU™, an exciting new title from the makers of KINGDOM HEARTS, will be released exclusively on the Nintendo DS™ handheld system across all PAL territories in spring 2008.
Previously known as Subarashiki Kono Sekai™ on its release in Japan. THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU is an innovative new title from Square Enix that fully utilizes the capabilities of the Nintendo DS, and takes major influence from Japan's modern day culture including its people, music, clothes, food and design.
Set in Tokyo's trendiest district, the story begins with the lead character Neku waking up to find a phone message stating he has only 7 days before he will cease to exist.
John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "Square Enix has traditionally been associated with RPG's set in fantasy lands, but THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU is our first ever game to be set in modern times and real-life locations. The use of the Nintendo DS functionality is second to none. We believe gamers of all ages and abilities will be able to enjoy all that THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU has to offer."
About THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU
Story
The story begins as our hero, Neku, wakes up amidst the hustle and bustle of Shibuya, Tokyo. Confused and disoriented, he receives a message on his phone warning him that he will cease to exist unless he completes a certain mission. With his life seemingly on the line, Neku plunges into the back streets of the urban labyrinth...
Features
- Experience the urban grit and neon of the coolest district in Tokyo with a distinctive, high quality style of in-game artwork
- Meet an achingly hip cast of characters each with an interesting personality and stylish sense in fashion, music and culture
- Highly innovative and intuitive combat system that makes full use of the Nintendo DS Touch Screen, Dual Screens and Microphone like no other game before it!
- Use fantastic psychic powers to read the thoughts of the population, put words into people's minds, and move objects to help you progress in your adventure!
- Immerse yourself in an amazing audio soundtrack featuring a diverse fusion of bleeding-edge hip-hop, rock, and techno
- A tale of friendship, hope and overcoming your challenges, creatively told with a modern edge
- Shop till you drop! Keep abreast of the latest Trends to stay one step ahead of the fashion scene and your enemies. Trade items with friends using Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection too
- Action-packed minigame fun that can be enjoyed by up to four players via DS Wireless Play!
- Engage the Chance Encounter mode via DS Wireless Play to share data with fellow game users you bump into in the real world
