Square Enix Goes Modern Day, The World Ends

Square Enix isn't all about Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. It's also about Kingdom Hearts, and from the makers of Kingdom Hearts comes The World Ends With You, coming to this Spring to the Nintendo DS. Released in Japan as Subarashiki Kono Sekai, The World Ends With You is the story of a guy named Neku who wakes up to find a message on his phone telling him that he has seven days before his existence ceases to be. Then it gets weird.

Only with the coolest fashions, friends and fighting skills can Neku restore hope to the city's population and prevent being stricken from existence altogether!

*raises an eyebrow quizzically* Okay! This is Squenix's first foray into the modern world, set in Shibuya, which is "the coolest district in Tokyo". It features "achingly hip" characters, each with a different fashion sense, a soundtrack full of "bleeding-edge" music, telepathic powers, and a combat system that utilises the microphone. Yeah, it sounds like they've gone completely insane, but perhaps it's just so crazy it might work? It certainly worked in Japan, where the game's quirky art style and Tetsuya Nomura character designs were a pretty huge success. For more information on the title, check out the game's page at Wikipedia.

Right now only a European release announcement is official, once the game is in English you can be pretty sure it's heading stateside.