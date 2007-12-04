The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Square Enix Still Keeping Final Fantasy XIII Behind Closed Doors

ffxiii_versus_festa.jpgAttendees of Square Enix's Jump Festa 2008 event - which actually takes place at the end of 2007 - will be treated to an assault of new Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts and Dragon Quest games. The downside? Almost none of it will be playable. And the side that's deeper down the well of pain than that? A half-dozen new trailers, including new ones for Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy Versus XIII, Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days, and Kingdom Hearts: Birth By Sleep, will only be shown in the company's "Closed Door Mega Theater". That means seemingly endless waits for a look at the semi-private showing of the PlayStation 3, PSP and Nintendo DS follow ups to Squeenix's cash cows. It's quite cruel.

For a list of what will be on hand December 22nd and 23rd at the Makuhari Messe, you know what to do.The confirmed playable and already released titles are in bold. Everything else shows up in trailer form only.

  • Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker (DS)
  • Dragon Quest IV (DS)
  • Final Fantasy IV (DS)
  • Chocobo's Mysterious Dungeon (Wii)
  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Little King and the Promised Land (Wii)
  • Dissidia: Final Fantasy (PSP)
  • Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days (DS)
  • Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep (PSP)
  • Kingdom Hearts: Coded (mobile)
  • Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy Versus XIII (PS3)
  • Final Fantasy Agito XIII (mobile)
  • Final Fantasy VII AC: Complete (DVD)
  • Star Ocean: First Departure (PSP)
  • Front Mission 2009: Border of Madness (DS)

Full details and tiny screenshots at Square Enix's official Japanese site.

Square-Enix Jump Fest 08 Line-up [Square Enix via Forever Fantasy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles