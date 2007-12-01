Squenix Brings Odin Sphere To Europe

This makes me so sad. I hadn't realised that an entire continent had missed out on what is possibly one of the most beautiful action RPGs of all time. Square Enix Ltd. has announced that they'll be bringing Odin Sphere for the PlayStation 2 to PAL territories in early 2008, marking the first time the company has released a non Squenix title in Europe.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "Odin Sphere embodies the commitment of Square Enix in bringing new experiences to European gamers. This is especially reflected in our partnership with Atlus, allowing Square Enix Ltd. to publish the first non Square Enix title in PAL territories. The wonderfully crafted Odin Sphere is the best possible start to an exciting new period for the company."

Interesting, sure, but who cares? Europe is finally getting Odin Sphere! I get tingles every time I type the name. *tingles* There it goes again!