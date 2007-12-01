The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Squenix Brings Odin Sphere To Europe

odinspherepal.jpgThis makes me so sad. I hadn't realised that an entire continent had missed out on what is possibly one of the most beautiful action RPGs of all time. Square Enix Ltd. has announced that they'll be bringing Odin Sphere for the PlayStation 2 to PAL territories in early 2008, marking the first time the company has released a non Squenix title in Europe.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "Odin Sphere embodies the commitment of Square Enix in bringing new experiences to European gamers. This is especially reflected in our partnership with Atlus, allowing Square Enix Ltd. to publish the first non Square Enix title in PAL territories. The wonderfully crafted Odin Sphere is the best possible start to an exciting new period for the company."

Interesting, sure, but who cares? Europe is finally getting Odin Sphere! I get tingles every time I type the name. *tingles* There it goes again!

Experience The Ultimate 'Hand Made' Fantasy With Odin Sphere

London (30th November 2007) - Square Enix Ltd., the publisher of Square EnixÂ® interactive entertainment products in Europe and other PAL territories, today announces the release of Odin Sphereâ„¢ in early 2008, across all PAL territories and exclusively on the PlayStationÂ® 2 computer entertainment system.

Be inspired by the renaissance of the lost art of hand-drawn in-game artwork. Odin Sphere brings a lavishly illustrated world to a home console, experienced through an intuitive, high quality control system. Odin Sphere's fantasy world interlaces five individual tales to tell an epic story of amazing power, inevitable loss and irresistible love to enchant users.

Fully optimised for Europe, Odin Sphere delivers unique action-combat gameplay that rewards speed and style, revamping the action RPG genre. An alchemy system that lets you combine the spoils of combat for added bonuses and rare items adds further depth to this epic experience.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "Odin Sphere embodies the commitment of Square Enix in bringing new experiences to European gamers. This is especially reflected in our partnership with Atlus, allowing Square Enix Ltd. to publish the first non Square Enix title in PAL territories. The wonderfully crafted Odin Sphere is the best possible start to an exciting new period for the company."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles