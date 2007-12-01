Squenix Brings Odin Sphere To Europe

This makes me so sad. I hadn't realised that an entire continent had missed out on what is possibly one of the most beautiful action RPGs of all time. Square Enix Ltd. has announced that they'll be bringing Odin Sphere for the PlayStation 2 to PAL territories in early 2008, marking the first time the company has released a non Squenix title in Europe.
John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "Odin Sphere embodies the commitment of Square Enix in bringing new experiences to European gamers. This is especially reflected in our partnership with Atlus, allowing Square Enix Ltd. to publish the first non Square Enix title in PAL territories. The wonderfully crafted Odin Sphere is the best possible start to an exciting new period for the company."
Interesting, sure, but who cares? Europe is finally getting Odin Sphere! I get tingles every time I type the name. *tingles* There it goes again!
Experience The Ultimate 'Hand Made' Fantasy With Odin Sphere
London (30th November 2007) - Square Enix Ltd., the publisher of Square EnixÂ® interactive entertainment products in Europe and other PAL territories, today announces the release of Odin Sphereâ„¢ in early 2008, across all PAL territories and exclusively on the PlayStationÂ® 2 computer entertainment system.
Be inspired by the renaissance of the lost art of hand-drawn in-game artwork. Odin Sphere brings a lavishly illustrated world to a home console, experienced through an intuitive, high quality control system. Odin Sphere's fantasy world interlaces five individual tales to tell an epic story of amazing power, inevitable loss and irresistible love to enchant users.
Fully optimised for Europe, Odin Sphere delivers unique action-combat gameplay that rewards speed and style, revamping the action RPG genre. An alchemy system that lets you combine the spoils of combat for added bonuses and rare items adds further depth to this epic experience.
