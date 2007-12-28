Direct from Square Enix's 2008 Jump Festa and GEMAGA.com, this is the trailer for Square Enix's Star Ocean 4, displaying some pretty impressive CG, and really nothing else. There are stars, and I am pretty sure I spied an ocean down there. Who knew Square Enix could create such stunning CG? What, everybody? Oh. It's true that Squenix CG trailers are a dime a dozen these days while gameplay clips of their big RPGs are few and far between. All they really tell us is that the company believes in the game enough to invest the time and money on creating a short teaser. Still, I do love me some Star Ocean!
Star Ocean 4 Shows Off Its CG
