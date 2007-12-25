Steam Super Sale Starts Now

If you didn't find anything for the PC gamer on your list in our holiday gift guide, you may want to turn to Valve's super duper Steam sale. Everything in the virtual store is between 10% and 50% off, including The Orange Box which is temporarily at the low, low price of $US 37.45. Other bargains? The id Super Pack, which contains 22 titles for $US 52.45. Think of the value!

Since Steam now supports gift giving, it's going to be the easiest way to add a last minute Christmas gift that's guaranteed to ship on time.

