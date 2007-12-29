Still Alive Album Gets Price Cut

We've already mentioned that The Orange Box has gone on sale, but Valve just emailed to point out that the sound track for their game, including the hugely popular Still Alive, is also on sale over at Amazon.com now.

You can pick up the song as a single for just $US 0.89 or the entire album on Amazon for just shy of $8. Besides the Steam sale, Valve says that GameUK, Best Buy and other retailers have their game on sale right now for all platforms. So get out there and get to Orange Boxing.

The Orange Box Album [Amazon]