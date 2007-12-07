Stranglehold Map Packs Coming Soon

Midway has plans to woo players back into Stranglehold's strangle hold with the announcement of a downloadable map pack for the game, coming soon to the PlayStation Network and Xbox Live. Ten new multiplayer maps are featured in the pack, allowing you to splatter your opponents vital fluids across the Kowloon Market, the Rooftops of Chicago, and Wong's Estate Grounds. Also included in the pack are 21 new character skins, because killing the same guys over and over again tends to get a little boring. The Xbox 360 version come with 10 new achievements as well, allowing you to tack another 250 points onto your gamerscore, while the PlayStation 3 version has that wonderful new PS3 DLC smell to it. The date is listed only as "Coming Soon", and while there is no mention of the price in the quick press release, the word free doesn't appear once, and PR people wouldn't miss a chance to riddle the missive with that particular buzzword. It's definitely vague day.

Midway Announces Stranglehold Downloadable Map Pack Coming Soon Midway today announced a downloadable map pack for the acclaimed 3rd person action adventure title, Stranglehold, for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 video game systems. The map pack features 10 additional multiplayer maps ranging from the Kowloon Market to Wong's Estate Grounds to the Rooftops of Chicago, as well as 21 all-new multiplayer character skins. The Xbox 360 version will include 10 new achievements worth 250 points. Rated "M" for mature by the ESRB, the Stranglehold downloadable map pack will be available soon in North America via the PlayStation Network and Xbox LIVE.