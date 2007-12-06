The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Street Fighter IV First Screenshot

streetfighterivmedia.jpeg 2D or 3D? That's been The Street Fighter IV question that's been kicked around the internet. First details about the DIMPS developed fighter reveal that the graphics are polygonal, but the gameplay is apparently 2D. Game site 1Up (via EGM) reports that there will be new moves, locals and game play. Things that will be the same? The six button control scheme. Returning characters include Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and Dhalsim. No word on who will round out the rest of the fighters, but we honestly hope that Capcom doesn't take a page out of Super Smash Bros. Brawl PR handbook and let info trickle out until release. (Though, we're actually cool with infinite Street Fighter IV spin-offs.)

What's more, we don't know which platforms the game will be on. Looking at Capcom's recent M.O., we're guessing Xbox 360/PC/PS3. And since it's a Street Fighter game, it should pop up in Japanese arcades. So, let's cut the gibble-gabble. What do you think of the first released screenshot?

