Here it is. You've waited six whole episodes, and finally, in episode VII, we get to see everyone bust out their costumes. Poor Zangief. Time has not been kind to them him. OK, them. In fact the sight of the Russian brawler in his grape-smugglers sent us all into a deep state of shock, which we were only brought out of by an unexpected (but welcome!) Clayfighter joke.

Street Fighter: The Later Years Episode VII [College Humor]