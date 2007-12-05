Stretch Armstrong Joins Cast Of Mass Effect: Glitch Edition

Sure, I could've gone with Plastic Man, Mr. Fantastic, Elongated Man or some other elastic type, but those felt a bit shameful. Regardless of the embarrassment of knowing who Ralph Dibny is, this amusing little bug from Bioware's Mass Effect was unique enough to share. According to read Ryan, the above game ending bug occurred "while playing Mass Effect, a box landed on my character and began smashing me into the ground. It never actually killed me but continued to stretch out all my limbs". I nominate this for best Xbox 360 glitch of 2007.

Mass Effect WTF [Flickr]