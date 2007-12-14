The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Stringer: PS3 Games Infinitely More Fun, Exciting Than The Wii's

howard_stringer_225.jpgGive Howard Stringer a break. He's not only forced to eat the company's dog food and toe the company line, he's probably only handled a PlayStation controller a half-dozen times, and more than likely missed out on years of graphical and gameplay advances. That's whey he might be forgiven for outlandish claims, such as "The PlayStation 3 will come into its own because its [high-end games]are infinitely more fun, demanding and exciting" in comparison to what the Wii has to offer. He's a busy man! He doesn't have time to go beyond a demo of Uncharted or a look at Rayman's Raving Rabbids.

The Sony CEO may just be high on the sales win the PlayStation 3 had over the Wii in Japan last month. That and the fact that fewer people are slagging the hulking console seem to have gone to his head. Still, Sir Howard is probably just feeling a bit more confident now that more than 10,000 units are shifting a week in Japan. We just hope he and the rest of the executive team at Sony have something to continue to crow about when NPD sales data is released later today.

Playstation battles back against arch-rival [The Guardian]

Comments

  • CHUCK Guest

    oh well when the big man points the finger and hes big and stupid & in power it seems he gets what he wants.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles