The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Study: Violent TV, Video Games Make Adults More Violent

resident_evil_violence.jpgResearchers at the University of Michigan have "found that repeated exposure to violent television shows and video games have a stronger influence on aggressive behaviour than being poor, having a substance abuse or growing up with abusive parents", according to a Fox Business report on the findings. Based on over thirty years of research on a sample set of 856 third graders, the study contends that exposure to violent content has "a stronger influence on aggressive behaviour than being poor, having a substance abuse or growing up with abusive parents". Virtual violence, researchers found, has "profoundly serious implications for society".The University of Michigan researchers findings indicate that men who are exposed to violent television in video games were more likely to assault their spouses. Women were comparably more likely to have thrown things at their spouses or assaulted another adult.

The study's fact sheet makes note of the fact that as the popularity of video games has increased since the 1990s, violent crime has decreased. Furthermore, it points out that European gamers, who also enjoy the same content, have a much lower propensity for crime.

A very interesting study, one that I'll have to read more closely after I've finished prepping the mailman for the woodchipper.

Researchers Link Video Games to Adulthood Violence [Fox Business]

Comments

  • AD Guest

    If I may use a Fight Club reference...

    I am Jack(Thompson)'s smugly grinning mouth

    0
  • AJ Guest

    So, thirty years of research went into this did it? What violent video games were people playing in 1977, or the entire following decade.

    For every one piece of research like this, there are five more making counter claims. It would be intresting if someone could do some research into the research, find out say, which proportion of research that found media influences behaviour came from US institutions?

    0
  • Jesse Owens Guest

    A study saying video games promote violent behavior in people? "Shock"

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles