Super Cheap Time Crisis 4 Alert! Want a second GunCon 3 for Time Crisis 4 multiplayer fun? If you balked at the $US 89.99 US asking price for Namco's latest gun shooter, maybe $US 49.99 is a bit easier to swallow. It's Amazon.com's current Lightning Deal and it's going fast. Proof that people still like shooting at things, regardless of nauseating the character design. Thanks to our tipsters for the heads up!