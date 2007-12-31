Super Scope 6 Commercial

With all the hoopla that was raised regarding the Wii Zapper and its similarity to using real guns, I thought it would be nice to take a look back at one of the Nintendo gun peripherals that would never be made today. The Super Scope 6 was not only gun like, but you rested the thing on your shoulder with the object of blowing things away whilst looking through the titular scope. I can only imagine the insane dialog that would ensue if this thing came out in 2008. "Won't someone please think of the children!!"

Big thanks to the guys at RetroGamevideos.com!