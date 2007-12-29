Super Smash Bros. Brawl Goes Gold?

With all the holiday festivity we almost missed this one. Chalk the story up to rumor at the moment, but one Japanese retail site listed this box art for Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Notice that it says "now printing." The timeline works out since Brawl will be released in Japan in about a month. But unless you live there, this probably isn't huge news anyway.

So live it up Kotaku Japan readers. This may or may not be your day. On an unrelated note, I hope this game interests my wife more than the last. But having seen all the screens (that look fun, but remarkably similar to earlier iterations), I really don't think that it will. Friend codes here I come.

