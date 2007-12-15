The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Surfer Girl Speaks Again: Blizzard MMO and EA's Karma

diablo2lod_004-large.jpgSurfer Girl—the rogue rumour writer who still hasn't really been proven reliable or full of crap—has put up another interesting post. First, if you read between the lines a bit, she claims that Diablo is the new Blizzard MMO.

What is this new Blizzard MMO? Demons, the Blizz don't do new IP.

OK, that's not exactly Earth-shattering speculation, but it's interesting possible confirmation of what many of us already suspect.

Next, she makes a pretty interesting counterpoint to those who call EA evil all the time.

What do you think of EA? Industry leader committed to quality, innovation and originality. No other company would have let Will Wright make Spore and definitely no one else would give Will tens of millions of dollars to develop a game about evolution with complete creative freedom. No one else would spend tens of millions on marketing on said title. Et cetera.

Well, at least we know she works for EA PR now. We kid. (But when we learn that she works for EA PR, make sure to remember that we mentioned it and totally weren't joking about it.)

Ask Surfer Girl Volume VII [surfergirl]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles