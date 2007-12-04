The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Swarovski Crystal Wii Owners Can't Complain Ever

tpwii2.JPGIf you are lucky enough to own not only a Wii but a one-of-a-kind Zelda Wii covered in 7,500 24-carat dipped Swarovski crystals, then no, you can't complain to us about much of anything. Sure, you may still have family or relationship problems—we know money can't buy happiness. But apparently money very much can buy objects that induce happiness by attracting new friends and new family to your prominence. But if the custom Wii is our of your price range, maybe you'll settle for the same designer's swank Mario DS: mario9.jpgAt $US 350, that DS is not such a bad price. And I'll admit it...I actually kind of like it. But only kind of.

Crystal Icing Mario DS [via GoNintendo - who has the Zelda pics]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles